Two Lagos Taskforce Officers Detained Over Unauthorised Operation, Civilian’s Death

A deadly illegal operation on Wednesday has left two Lagos State Taskforce officers in detention and facing disciplinary punishment.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a post on the X platform on Saturday, in response to viral footage showing some motorbike riders repeatedly running over a body in Lagos.

Hundeyin claimed that the officers were performing an illegal duty and had taken citizens with them.

However, the situation worsened when motorbike riders attacked the group, killing one of the civilians.

READ MORE: UPTH Clarifies Burna Boy’s Charity, Says Not All Patients’ Bills Were Paid

Hundeyin wrote, “Two police officers attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, went on illegal duty, taking some civilians with them to shore up their numbers.

“They came under attack from motorcycle riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.”

He also noted that disciplinary proceedings against the already detained police officers have begun, and that a search for their civilian accomplices is ongoing.

“Investigations have commenced to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he added.