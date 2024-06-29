Two Sachet Water Factories Sealed In Imo For Non-Compliance With NAFDAC Regulations

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has shut down two sachet water companies in Owerri for operating in unsanitary conditions.

During a routine inspection on Friday in Imo’s capital city, the agency also cautioned another facility.

Elmabo Table Water and Sylchap Enterprise Table Water were the two afflicted factories, while Giver Table Water was cautioned due to minor concerns.

Mrs Mercy Ndukwe, Imo NAFDAC Coordinator, told reporters at the end of the enforcement that the factories had been sealed due to poor manufacturing methods.

Ndukwe said: “We have invited them all to visit NAFDAC office with their licences for verification.

“Looking at the factories we visited, the agency is not happy seeing the environment they were operating on.

“NAFDAC’s minimum requirement is four to five rooms for small scale operators to operate a water production facility.

“At the time we registered them, these rooms were available but today, most of the rooms have been converted to other uses, like living rooms and other businesses.”

The NAFDAC chief expressed concern that such unsanitary conditions could lead to the spread of cholera and other diseases if not addressed.

Ndukwe recalled that the agency had asked the state’s water association to cease all activities for two days to properly clean and sanitise factories in order to prevent a cholera epidemic about three weeks ago.

“In spite of the directive, we are very sad to see the environment where they operate in to be unhygienic,” she said.

She cautioned other producers “to sit up and conduct self sanitisation of their premises.”

“They should ensure that those they leave their businesses to run adhere strictly to the directives of NAFDAC.

“Our aim is not to close down factories or push them out of business but to ensure that Nigerians consume wholesale and hygienic food and water,” Ndukwe said.

She highlighted the agency’s preparedness to organise free best-practice trainings for the state’s table water factory owners.

NAFDAC carried out the enforcement in partnership with the Imo House of Assembly Committee on Health and Environment and the state chapter of the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP).