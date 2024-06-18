Two Security Operatives Feared Killed In Rivers LG Crisis

A policeman and one member of Omuma Security Planning and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, have been killed in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming on Tuesday, following the recent protest in 23 local government areas of the state amid expiration of three-year tenure of elected Chairmen of LGAs and ward councillors.

There have been reports of shooting by alleged security personnel at the Port Harcourt City LGA Council Secretariat.

It was gathered that there were shootings at Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Eleme and Khana LGAs by some yet to be identified individuals.

However, at noon it was reported that two people were reportedly killed in Omuma LGA following shootings that erupted in the area.

The State Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a brief WhatsApp message to newsmen, stating that investigations are underway.

She did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths, saying there is ongoing investigation.

She said: “Yes, we lost a Police officer and one vigilante member, meanwhile the investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has convened a security council meeting with heads of security agencies following recent political developments in the state.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.