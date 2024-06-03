UK Government Warns Citizens Of Travel Disruptions In Nigeria Due To Labour Strike

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its residents planning to visit Nigeria in response to the West African country’s ongoing strike action.

Airports, including both domestic and international terminals, were closed nationwide on Monday, the Federal Civil Defence Organisation (FCDO) warned British citizens planning a trip to Nigeria to confirm their plans with their airline or travel agency before leaving.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have commenced a nationwide strike affecting public services across Nigeria,” the FCDO advisory said.

“This includes disruptions at all Nigerian airports, including international terminals,” it added.

“You are advised to check with your airline or agent before travelling and make alternative arrangements where required.”

READ MORE: Reality Star Phyna Turns 27, Shares Gorgeous Birthday Photos

It should be noted that the nationwide indefinite strike was announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

On Saturday, the two largest labour unions gave their affiliates instructions to organise for a complete, indefinite strike that would begin on Monday, June 3.

The goal of the strike is to pressure the government to reconsider the hike in electricity prices for certain customers and to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage for labourers.

The current N30,000 minimum wage, which went into effect in 2019, is due to be renegotiated.

Since negotiations began, labour groups and Nigerian government representatives have been unable to achieve an agreement on a new minimum wage.

The labour, which initially requested a N600,000 minimum wage, has settled for N494,000.

Meanwhile, the government is currently proposing N60,000, forcing negotiations to end in a deadlock.

Following their inability to come to a consensus with the federal government about a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) embarked on their planned strike, crippling all economic activities, including at the airports and shutting down the national grid.

As at the time this story was filed, George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and other government representatives were meeting behind closed doors with the leaders of the TUC and NLC to discuss the ongoing strike.