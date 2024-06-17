Unknown Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Anambra

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a priest of the Catholic Church, identified as Reverend Father Christian Ike in Anambra state.

It was gathered that the cleric was said to have been taken away by the culprits on Sunday, along Amagu junction, Ndiokpaleke in Ajali community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness in the area told PUNCH that the priest was returning with two other persons from an early morning Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, when the vehicle he was moving in, was double-crossed by the assailants.

The source said: “The priest and two other persons were returning from St. Micheal Catholic Church, where they attended morning service.

“On getting to Amagu Junction, their vehicle was double-crossed by armed men operating in three vehicles, while the other two other persons escaped the scene, the criminals took away the priest and some personal belongings of the occupants in the vehicle.”

Confirming the incident, the Anambra state Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the command has deployed its intelligence and operational assets for his possible rescue unhurt.

He said: “Anambra State Police Command received the information of the abduction of Rev Father Christian Ike and has deployed its intelligence and operational assets of the Command for possible rescue unhurt.

“Eyewitness account revealed by 10:30 am on 16/6/2024, the priest and two others were returning from St. Micheal Catholic Church Ndiokpaleke where they attended morning service, along Amagu Junction, they were double-crossed by armed men operating in three vehicles, while the other two escaped the scene, the criminals took away the priest and some personal belongings of the occupants in the vehicle.

“To this end, the Command has activated its intelligence and operational assets for possible arrest of the assailants and rescue unhurt of the priest.”