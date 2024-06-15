Unknown Gunmen Storm Anambra LG Secretariat, Set Four Vehicles Ablaze

Some yet to be identified gunmen have attacked the Ogbaru Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the culprits, who invaded the LGA secretariat on Saturday, reportedly set four patrol vehicles at the premises on fire.

A source who witnessed the incident revealed that the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air thereby sending panic to residents in the area.

The source said: “The activities of these hoodlums have sent panic in the area, just few days ago, Army truck with five officers conveying production workers from Ogwu-Ikpere to Umunzarabia location, were ambushed at the Amaja axis(Ogwu-Ikpere) by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Two officers were shot dead, while one was injured.”

Also confirming the incident to newsmen on Saturday, the Anambra State police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the attack resulted in the destruction of four patrol vehicles belonging to the state vigilantes.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has condemned the morning attack at the Ogbaru Local Government Area Headquarters Secretariat by armed arsonists.

“The attack, which resulted in the destruction of four patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilantes, has been described as an act of cowardice. Notably, there were no casualties. Preliminary information indicated that the assailants, arriving in large numbers on motorcycles and a vehicle, began shooting indiscriminately.

“However, they faced strong resistance from the vigilante operatives until the police response team arrived. Due to the superior firepower of the security operatives, the gunmen fled the scene. Unfortunately, four operational vehicles of the security operatives were engulfed in flames and severely damaged.”

“Ongoing onslaught operations are being carried out to apprehend the culprits. The Commissioner of Police commends the security operatives for their bravery and assures the public of continued and strengthened collaboration in the fight against criminal elements in the State.

“Further developments will be communicated as they arise.”