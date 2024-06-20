Unknown Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Six Villagers

Some yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday, reportedly launched an attack on the Gugur community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and killed six people.

It was gathered that the assailants rode on motorcycles to attack the community between 9pm and 10m.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, a lawmaker representing the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Jonathan Agbidye, said that six people were killed in the attack.

He said: “Those people in that particular community were against the hoodlums; luck ran out of them and they got hold of two of them in April and killed them.

READ MORE: Benue Police Ban Covering Vehicle, Motorcycle Plate Numbers

“So the incident that happened yesterday (Tuesday night) was just a revenge mission. But the place is calm now. We went there with the police this morning.”

Also confirming the horrible attack to newsmen, the local government chairman, Shaku Justine, said that the militias attacked the community between 9pm and 10 pm on Tuesday.

He said: “It’s true that the incident happened yesterday between 9pm and 10pm. Six people were killed in the community.”