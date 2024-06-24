Unknown Gunmen Storm Palace, Kidnap Monarch’s Police Orderly, Driver In Rivers

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a police orderly and driver working with a royal father in Rivers State.

The victims were said to have been abducted on Saturday at the residence of the monarch, His Royal Highness, Chief Cornwell Ihunwo around Eagle Island.

Godstime Ihunwo, a vigilante leader who also doubles as Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, narrated the incident to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

He said: “I received a call about the abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo at about 9pm on Saturday, I rushed down to his house at Eagle Island where I met him.

“Chief told me it was his driver and police orderly who were abducted.

“We condemn the planned abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo and call on the Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.”

Also confirming the abduction in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that investigations have commenced.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan, has ordered the swift arrest of the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Octopus Strike Force unit has already commenced a full-scale investigation to ensure the victims regain their freedom unhurt.”