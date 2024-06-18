Unknown Gunmen Storm Park, Kill Okada Ticket Collector In Ekiti

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead a ticket collector around Oke Isa Roundabout, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The man, who was one of those issuing tickets to commercial motorcyclists, was killed by the assailants on Tuesday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the deceased was said to have been shot moments after he asked if the gunmen had obtained a ticket for the day.

Witnesses who knew the victim before his death, also told NAN that he was one of the officers engaged to issue tickets to commercial motorcyclists around Okesa Roundabout.

It was gathered that the criminals ran away immediately after perpetrating the act.

The Chairman of Okada Riders Association, Ekiti State, Kunle Asaolu, who confirmed the incident to Channels TV said that the man was one of those working with the association.

Also confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, disclosed that an investigation has commenced.

He said: “The corpse has been deposited at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital morgue.”