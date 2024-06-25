Unregistered Beverages Pose Cholera Risk, Lagos Govt. Warns Residents

Prof Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has cautioned the public to beware of unregulated and unregistered beverages, which may contain contaminated drinks.

Abayomi made the remarks during a state multi-agency news briefing and cholera outbreak update in Lagos on Monday.

The commissioner stated that information from no fewer than 500 suspected cholera cases in the state revealed that some of the patients had consumed street beverages.

However, he stated that the majority of patients mentioned alternative sources of drinking water, such as sachet water, bottled water, and carbonated drinks, noting that street beverages were widespread in the state.

“It is what a lot of people consume on their way to and from work or after school. So, it’s not surprising that a few of our suspected cases referred to the consumption of a beverage.

“However, liquid beverages are produced in a batch. And once the batch is produced, it is distributed and consumed.

“So, when we go back to a particular location where they are manufacturing street beverages, we may not find anything at all because the batch that was contaminated has been completely distributed.

“My advice to the public is check the NAFDAC number of beverages bought on the street, if it’s not certified by NAFDAC, avoid it,” he warned

