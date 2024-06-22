UPTH Clarifies Burna Boy’s Charity, Says Not All Patients’ Bills Were Paid

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has refuted rumours that artist Burna Boy paid all medical fees for patients during a recent visit.

The hospital stated that the music star only paid the expenses of certain patients at the facility, despite rumours that he covered all outstanding bills.

This is coming after various blogs and news websites reported earlier this week that Burna Boy had paid the hospital fees for all of the patients.

Elabha Meni, the institution’s spokesperson, clarified the situation in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit on June 11.

“However, contrary to reports stating that all patients’ bills in UPTH were paid during the visit, only selected patients received cash gifts or donations.

“The hospital did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare costs,” Meni clarified.

Meni praised the musician’s charitable act of assisting those in need in the community.

(NAN)