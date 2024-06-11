US Citizen Rescued From Attempted Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Police Command verified on Monday the rescue of a US citizen (name withheld) who attempted suicide on the state’s Third Mainland Bridge.

The command, in a post on the X platform, confirmed the development, stating that the man, who was claimed to be in his early 30s, was carried to the bridge by his unidentified baby mama.

According to the post, when they arrived at the bridge, the man told his baby mama, who was there with their daughter, to park somewhere on the bridge.

He then exited the car and attempted to leap into the lagoon before being convinced to cancel the mission by Rapid Response Squad members who had been alerted of the situation.

The post read, “An American citizen, whose name is withheld, was at 1.23 pm on Monday, restrained from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

“The American, who is in his early 30s, was driven to the Third Mainland Bridge by his Baby Mama in the company of his daughter. He directed the lady who was unaware of his motive to park somewhere while he walked to a spot for a leap into the lagoon.

“A passerby who observed his movements quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives who persuaded him from jumping and reunited him with his baby mama before taking them to the RRS headquarters in Alausa.”

The post stated that following consultation with the man and his family, Commander, RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, ordered the case to be forwarded to the police command’s Gender Department for additional counseling and required action.

