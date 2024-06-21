‘We Can No Longer Guarantee Industrial Peace’ — SSANU, NASU Issue Two-Week Ultimatum To FG Over Withheld Salaries



The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutions (NASU) have issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government over their withheld salaries.

SSANU and NASU have been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over alleged unfair treatment and discrimination.

Both unions expressed concerns that the Federal Government failed to pay them like their academic counterparts.

In a statement dated June 19, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the unions issued the ultimatum to the government, demanding the release of the four-month salary of their members withheld during an eight-month strike in 2022.

The unions, in March, issued a seven-day ultimatum and began a one-week warning strike, which led to a nationwide action on March 18.

READ ALSO: Withheld Salaries: FG Considers Half Pay For SSANU, NASU Members

The protesting staff shut down students’ hostels, cut off power supply, withdrew security and administrative services in public universities.

But the warning strike was called off after one week.

In their latest letter addressed to the Minister of Education, SSANU and NASU said the failure of the government to pay the salaries “is creating a high level of agitation and contention among our members”.

They expressed “regrets and dismay” that the government has not paid the four-month salary despite the “various letters, engagements, and assurances.”

The unions stated that they have given the government two weeks to pay the withheld salaries, after which they will shut down activities across universities in the country.

“We can no longer guarantee industrial peace and harmony on university campuses.

“We demand the immediate payment of the four (4) months withheld salaries to our members not later than two (2) weeks from the date of this correspondence,” the statement added.