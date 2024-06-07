“We Can’t Afford N60,000 Minimum Wage, It Can’t Fly” — Governors

Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), on Friday, disclosed that the N60,000 minimum wage for workers is not sustainable.

The Federal Government had proposed N60,000 as new minimum wage following rounds of negotiations with the Organised Labour.

However, Halimah Salihu Ahmed, NGF’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, in a statement, said the State Governors decided that the Federal Government’s proposed minimum wage “cannot fly.”

According to them, many State governments would spend their entire allocation paying salaries, with nothing left for developmental purposes.

“However, the Forum urges all parties to consider the fact that the minimum wage negotiations also involve consequential adjustments across all cadres, including pensioners.

“The NGF cautions parties in this important discussion to look beyond just signing a document for the sake of it; any agreement to be signed should be sustainable and realistic.

READ ALSO:

“All things considered, the NGF holds that the N60,000 minimum wage proposal is not sustainable and cannot fly.

“A few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month. We do not think this will be in the collective interest of the country, including workers.

“We appeal that all parties involved, especially the labour unions, consider all the socioeconomic variables and settle for an agreement that is sustainable, durable, and fair to all other segments of society who have legitimate claims to public resources,” the statement read.

Recall that on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu directed Finance Minister, Wale Edun, to present a template on new minimum wage figures and an analysis of the associated costs.

Tinubu’s directive followed the suspension of the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon by Organised Labour over the failure of the government to fix the minimum wage for workers.

Labour had proposed N615,500 and then N494,000 as the new national minimum wage, which the government said was unrealistic.

During a meeting between labour leaders and representatives of the government, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation had said Tinubu is committed to a national minimum wage higher than N60,000.