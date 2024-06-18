‘We Have To Protect Tinubu’ — Reps Spokesman Defends Proposed Purchase Of Presidential Plane

Deputy Spokesman, House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, on Monday, posited that the proposed purchase of a new aircraft for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, is of utmost priority.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had recently called on the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for the duo.

The Committee’s recommendation was contained in a report released after it investigated the status of the aircraft in the presidential air fleet.

The recommendation comes a few months after three planes from the Presidential Air Fleet were pencilled down for sale.

Agbese spoke in a chat with Arise Television in reaction to criticisms on the purchase plot at a time the nation and its citizens are grappling with untold hardship,

Defending the proposal, he said, “we consider that to be for national security and the well-being of the country.”

According to him, “President Tinubu is a Nigerian citizen. It is our responsibility to ensure that every citizen is protected.”

He furthered that: “If the head (Tinubu) is sick, or something happens to the head, it will affect the rest of of the whole nation.”

Agbese clarified that the House is not focused on pleasing the government at the “top,” but very much concerned with the “common Nigerian” as it has discussed “in terms of bills and motions- 675 motions” that addresses their needs.

“We are not yet where we want to be as a nation because of our individual background. We want a Nigeria that will work for our people,” he added.