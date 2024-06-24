The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has vowed to resist any plan of the state’s former governor, Ayo Fayose from hijacking the party’s structure.

Speaking at the party’s stakeholders and leader meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, former PDP chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, maintained that they were aware that Fayose is a mole of the All Progressives Congress.

Oguntuase said that the party would never again allow the ex-governor to hijack the party and trade it for self aggrandizement.

He alleged that APC is doing everything possible to sponsor individuals to take over PDP and sabotage the chance of the opposition party in the 2026 governorship election.

Oguntuase said: “The meeting is for members across the 16 LGAs in state; discussing and mapping out strategies on how we can stop some people from sabotaging Ekiti PDP and there is a consensus if PDP must be saved from those dealing with the party recklessly and without integrity, the only way is to adopt a chairman who has interest of the party.

“It is so clear that former governor, betrayed the party in the last elections in the state and he is unapologetic about those decisions and those things are elements of sabotage and we must stop those people from hijacking the party going forward.

“If truly we want to rescue the party, we must have a consensus on a chairman with integrity, who is vibrant and young ; who will not sell out the party and they have spoken that Funsho Ayeni should be picked.

“But we are not going to stop at that especially some few leaders who are not on same page with us on the basis of zoning, we will discuss with them that what is important now is to get viable chairman who will be able to stand on his own and will not compromise at the point of intimidation.”