“We’re Moving Forward, Political Crisis Over In Rivers” – Gov Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has declared that worst days are over in the state.

Fubara’s announcement comes after months of political crisis between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Wike and his successor has been in a loggerhead, creating factions within the state’s House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara, while addresing the congregation, over the weekend, at a thanksgiving reception organised by the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, to celebrate his 60th birthday, noted that it is time to focus.

Disclosing this in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, on Monday, Fubara expressed his gratitude towards people that supported him during hard time.

The statement reads: “I identify with you, King Ateke Tom and I want to appreciate you for standing with us.

“As I said, the worst is over concerning the political crisis. What we are doing today is moving forward and advancing our state. And I am happy that you are one of my allies.

“I assure you the only thing that will be associated with our administration is success, success and more success.

“When one marks 40, we say thank God. Somebody has marked 50, and by the special grace of God, King Ateke Tom is celebrating 60. So, I want to thank God for his life, because it is only possible through God.”