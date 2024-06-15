We’re Working Hard To End Terrorism, Cybercrimes – Tinubu To FBI

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the Federal Bureau of Investigation that Nigeria is working hard to eliminate terrorism, cybercrime, and other criminal activities challenging the country.

Tinubu made this known during a meeting with the FBI’s director, Christopher Asher Wray, at the State House in Abuja, on Friday, calling for collaboration between Nigeria and other countries in West Africa to get rid of crimes in the continent.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President acknowledged FBI’s sophistication and reputation for excellence, expressing honour at the Director’s visit.

The statement reads: “We are working hard to eliminate terrorism, cybercrimes, sextortion, and I am glad that we have a good number of agencies that are involved in reducing these crimes to the barest minimum, and they are also well represented at this meeting.

“We cannot achieve this important feat of eliminating crimes without collaboration. Incidentally, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is also collaborating with other West African countries to fight economic and other related crimes.

“It is an honour for me to receive Director Christopher Wray, the leader of an organization that has demonstrated consistent procedural sophistication and a reputation for excellence over several years. Your visit conveys the importance of Nigeria and Nigerian partnership in the work of America’s law enforcement institutions and vice-versa.

“For us, it is a recognition of what stage we are at, who we are, and the level of interest both countries share in eliminating crimes locally and globally.”