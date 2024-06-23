What Do You Have Upstairs Apart From Displaying Designer Bags, Dancing On Social Media? – Funke Akindele Queries Baddies

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress and producer, has highlighted worries over the ‘baddies’ trend among ladies on social media.

The record-breaking director expressed concern about the “so-called baddies” because they need to be doing more on social media than just showing off their attractive bodies and opulent lifestyles.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, which was uploaded on Instagram on Saturday, Akindele stated that it is critical for content creators to convey positive messages to their audience in addition to entertaining them.

She also cautioned people to be mindful of the types of content they consume.

READ MORE: Davido Slams Dammy Krane With Law Suit Over ‘Malicious’ Tweets

In her words,

“I enjoy watching beautiful content, but you have to watch what you churn out. You need to focus on your brand, what you’re selling, what you want people to learn from you.”

“If you’re an actor, a self-made person, what are you churning out? You must influence lives positively with the content you churn out. And for you that are watching content, are you watching to be entertained, to learn? ‘A’ is carrying designer bag and showing you on video, how sure are you that’s she’s not borrowing the bag? How sure are you she’s rich? Don’t believe everything on social media.

“I’m so worried about these so-called baddies. A baddie without showcasing what you have upstairs? We need to know what you are doing, what positive content you are doing that people would be proud of. Give us that on the table. Yes, it’s good to showcase fashion. But what do you have upstairs to show us? Are you just a baddie for mouth? Even if you are a dancer, what else do you have?”

Watch her speak below…