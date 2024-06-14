Whether You Follow Me Or Not I’ll Win Grammy – Portable React After Davido Unfollowed Him On Instagram

A new level of turmoil has emerged in the social media relationship between controversial musician Portable and his colleague Davido.

In response to Davido unfollowing him on Instagram, Portable has taken aim at him once more.

The two split up after Davido was accused by Portable in public of offering him “bad advice” over a recent dinner in the US.

He claimed that Davido, who signed with Sony Music, advised him against joining the label and urged him to sign with Empire instead.

The musician accused foul play, claiming that he, like Davido, is hoping for a Grammy, but the DMW head is encouraging him to join a label that may not impact his prize.

After his outburst, Davido unfollowed him on Instagram on Thursday.

In response, Portable stated that he does not require Davido’s followership or assistance to be a successful artist or win a Grammy.

He implied that Davido unfollowed him because he stopped being useful to him.

READ MORE: I’m Also Chasing The Grammy You’re After – Portable Berates Davido For Giving Him ‘Bad Advice’

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram page Thursday, Portable said:

“They tried to destroy me and quickly unfollowed me because I stopped being beneficial to them. Whether you help me or not, I will do my tour; whether you follow me or not, I will collect Grammy.”

Watch him speak below…