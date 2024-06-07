Why I Asked Perm Secs To Take A Bow Before Tinubu — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given reasons for asking some permanent secretaries to take a bow before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Information Nigeria reports that on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the arterial road N20 in the FCT, Wike asked permanent secretaries in his administration to bow before the President as a show of appreciation for their appointments.

This has however sparked widespread backlash among Nigerians, who took to social media to express their disapproval of what they perceived as an unnecessary act.

Speaking on Thursday, during the commissioning of the seventh FCT project as part of activities marking Tinubu’s one year in office, the minister clarified his action.

His words: “Two days ago, when the President came, we tried to thank him for what he did in making sure that those who had already lost hope in their career progression got to the peak of their career.

“Before now, FCTA did not have permanent secretaries. But with Mr. President’s renewed hope, he said they must get to the peak of their careers by getting to the position of permanent secretary and head of the civil service, if possible.

“Mr. President granted that, and then I called out the permanent secretaries who are the beneficiaries to come out and take a bow and thank Mr. President.

“It is an honour to be called out to take a bow, but some human beings can never see anything good. Instead, they are criticising, saying, ‘How will you call people who are permanent secretaries and ask them to take a bow?

“In my place, when someone does not have anything good to say about you, they will say, ‘look at him’.

“Instead of you to commend Mr. President for doing well, for giving hope to those that didn’t have hope before.”