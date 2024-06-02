Why I Can’t Be Friends With Everybody – Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke, a Nollywood actor, has revealed why he has trouble establishing friends.

He admitted that he cannot be friends with people who keep grudges.

Iyke, who spoke on Teju Babyface’s ‘Deep Dive’ podcast and was shared on Instagram on Saturday, claimed that his propensity for growth is so rapid that many people can’t keep up with it.

“We don’t hang around emotions. We don’t have time for it. That’s why I can’t be friends with everybody,” he said.

“I need somebody that won’t be hung up on my last act. I’m too transitional for it. My propensity for growth is at an alacrity that you can’t keep up with.

“Who I was yesterday is different from who I am today. So it’s not everybody that can keep up with that. I need somebody that I won’t call for 10 weeks and he is not in his feelings.

“There’s a time I didn’t call him for 4 months and he didn’t call me either. We don’t have to. But when we call, it’s value.

“I don’t want a friend that I am in your life every day. It’s never going to work because I will never show up for your kid’s birthday.

“You find me wanting at your anniversary. When you have certain issues I might not be the one to reach. But I tell you, when you call me and I sense that it’s not even a function of what you tell me, I sense that you need me, I’m going to move every mountain. So you decide the kind of friends you want.”

Watch the interview below…