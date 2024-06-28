Why I Stopped Being Religious – ID Cabasa Shares

Olumide Ogunade, also known as ID Cabasa, a veteran Nigerian record producer, has spoken out about a “discovery” that prompted him to reconsider his attitude towards religion as a Christian.

Cabasa claimed he used to be “a very religious Christian” until he realized he needed to distinguish between when God speaks and when people speak in God’s name in the Bible he reads.

The renowned producer said in a recent interview with Echo Room, which was shared on X Thursday.

He said, “When you are reading the Bible, pay attention to the Jewish culture and pay attention to what God is saying. They are two different things.

“I used to be a very religious Christian until when I was about leaving the university and I discovered that even the Bible that I am reading, I need to pay attention to when it is God that’s speaking and when it’s man that’s speaking in the name of God.”

Cabasa also expressed his views on feminism and transgenderism.

“Where feminism started from is not where we are now, the meaning has changed. It was meant to fight for the rights [of women] but now it has gotten to the point that you see men behaving like women,” he said.

“This thing [transgenderism] is against humanity. It’s meant to stop you from reproducing.”