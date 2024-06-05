“Why Must You Bill A Man At Every Opportunity” – Uriel Oputa Queries Women

Former BBNaija contestant Uriel has expressed concern about materialism among Nigerian women, warning against dating those who prioritise incessant financial demands from men.

In a critique shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Uriel questioned the practice of putting a monetary value on many elements of relationships, including their “private area.”

Uriel emphasised the necessity of mutual respect when providing and receiving financial assistance, rather than taking it for granted.

Recognising economic constraints, she emphasised her wish for a partnership in which both partners care for each other while lamenting the prevalence of materialistic mindsets.

She wrote:

“We are living in desperate Times. Ladies how did we get to the stage of asking a guy you just met to pay for your hair, so you can go on a Date with him.?? Why can’t we have respect for ourselves?? Why must we bill at every opportunity?? Even if he gives you money let it be out of Respect. Why are we putting price Tags on our Private Area?? Is it Plantain? We are living is Desperate Times Wickedness full every where The Rich and poor No dey smile. Pls evaluate your Favourite because they could potentially land you 6 ft under.

“I love a Man to look after me but just also be willing to look after him too Honestly with the way things are I would advise my brother not to Date Nigerian women.”

