Why Wole Soyinka Is Not Criticising Tinubu’s Administration – Eedris Abdulkareem Spills

Eedris Abdulkareem, a controversial singer, alleged that Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka isn’t opposing President Bola Tinubu despite the country’s hardships because of his personal ties with the president.

He bemoaned that Soyinka, who is known for his harsh criticisms of previous administrations, had been unusually quiet during the current administration.

The singer made this known during a recent interview with SRTV shared on X Friday.

Eedris said: “He [Wole Soyinka] has been very quiet lately. I know he has a good relationship with Tinubu so we know why.”

READ MORE: UPTH Clarifies Burna Boy’s Charity, Says Not All Patients’ Bills Were Paid

When asked last year about his silence in the face of the country’s current misery, Prof. Wole Soyinka argued that it was “too early” to criticise President Tinubu’s government and pledged to do so after a year in office.