Wizkid Celebrates 13 Years Since Debut Album, Boasts Of Being Millionaire In ‘Every Currency’

Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, celebrated the 13th anniversary of his debut album, ‘Superstar’.

While thanking God for his accomplishments since the release of his debut album, the ‘Holla At Your Boy’ hitmaker stated that he is a millionaire in “every currency”.

Wizkid warned supporters to make sure they are winning in real life rather than leading false lives, referring to himself as a “real life winner.”

On his X handle on Wednesday, he wrote:

“13 yrs since superstar ! First album! Thankful for all Gods blessings. Healthy family ! Blessed life! Love God.

“Millionaires in every currency! Real life winners! Make sure u win in real life no deceive yourself! U deserve it.”

