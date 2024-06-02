Wizkid Names New Album ‘Morayo’ In Memory Of Late Mother

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, has stated that his sixth studio album will be dedicated to his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer made the revelation in a video message posted on social media on Saturday.

He also announced that the album titled ‘Morayo’ in honour of his mother would be released “very soon.”

Wizkid said, “My album ‘Morayo’, dedicated to my mum, the love of my life, drops very soon. Don’t dull. Don’t sleep.”

It should be noted that Wizkid’s mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died on August 18, 2023, in London.

