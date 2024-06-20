Managing Director of Holyfill Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Dr. Ayelaje Joseph, has been accused of removing a woman’s womb without her consent.

Okeafor Suzan, claimed she went to the hospital for fibroid removal but later discovered that her womb had been removed without her knowledge or permission.

Reacting, Joseph asserted that Suzan had consented to the removal of her womb, given that she already had two children.

As revealed by Vanguard, the distressed mother of two recounted that her ordeal began on February 16, 2024, when she visited Holyfill Hospital to consult with Dr. Joseph.

According to her: “We registered with Holyfill Hospital in Ikorodu on February 1, 2024, under our medical service provider, Marina HMO. In that same month, I had an appointment with the MD of Holyfill, who is also a gynecologist. I consulted him about a fibroid I had managed for few years and wanted it removed. He immediately suggested removing my womb. I refused, explaining that it was a single fibroid, and previous scans advised against removal because it was symptomatic, causing bleeding and pain.

“He took me into his examining room, accompanied by his female manager, examined me, and stated that the fibroid had grown larger over the years. He prescribed medication to alleviate the pain and blood flow for that month. Although the medication provided some relief, I still desired to have the fibroid removed. He agreed and said he would send a code to my HMO for approval of the surgery. The HMO requested an additional scan, which again revealed a single fibroid.

“A surgery date was scheduled for March 30, 2024, but the doctor rescheduled it for March 29, 2024. After the surgery, I requested to see the removed fibroid, but nothing was shown to me. I returned to the hospital to file a complaint about the absence of my monthly period for April and May 2024. The doctor casually informed me, ‘You won’t see your period again, I removed your womb.’ I was shocked and asked why. He claimed it was what we had agreed upon, but that was untrue.

“I was taken to the theater and shown a bucket containing human parts, and I was told one of them was my fibroid. A subsequent scan confirmed that my womb had been removed without my permission, knowledge, or consent, and without pre-counseling or post-counseling. I did not request the removal of my womb, and I did not sign any consent form.”