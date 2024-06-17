Woman Dies After Being Set On Fire By Daughter Over Witchcraft Allegations

Iya Biodun, an 86-year-old woman who was accused of witchcraft and set ablaze by her daughter, has passed away in the Ondo Trauma Centre.

It should be noted that on Saturday the tragic incident occurred at Surulere Street in the Ondo West LGA of the state.

Iya Biodun had severe burns after her daughter, Abiodun, poured petrol on her and lit her on fire.

Abiodun said that she carried out the deed after hearing from a pastor that her mother was to blame for her current situation.

The suspect had said: “I went to my mother’s house but when it was 5 A.M, I called my mother out from the house. Immediately after she came out. I poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

“I did that because she is behind my predicament. I went to someone to pray and I was told that she was behind all my problems and things that had also been to me.

“Firstly, I did not believe it until when she took me to a place and after she had left, I was told the same thing that she was behind my predicament.

“So, since the pastor said I can only be free from bondage until when she died, I decided to take action by pouring petrol on her,”

Confirming the event, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, stated that the investigation had been handed to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya further revealed that the elderly woman died on Saturday morning as a result of the burns she got from the incident.

“The case is being investigated by the SCID here in Akure but the old woman died this morning following the injuries she suffered from the burns,” she added.