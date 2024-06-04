Women’s Salaries Should Go Directly To Husbands’ Accounts – Helen Paul

Helen Paul, a stand-up comedian, has openly urged that women’s salary be paid straight into the bank accounts of their spouses.

On Monday, she posted about it on her Instagram account, asking other ladies for their thoughts on the matter.

She wrote: “I think women’s salaries should be paid directly to their husband’s bank account.

My fellow women, what do you think?”

Her post garnered popularity, with some ladies agreeing and others disagreeing.

See some reactions below…

@samadeyemi2002 wrote: “Correct! I have seen a family where ATM and bank account alert for the wife is with the husband. They are still happily married till now.”

@dewealthy.kitchen concurred: “Exactly what l’ve been doing 7yrs in Marriage, ask my husband.”

@sexy_queen_chinedu_ben wrote: “No way Mami’ I don’t agree for this one 00000oh.”

@abisgangan wrote: “God forbid bad thing.”

@rosy4thetruth stated: “Set the record, I’m fully behind you. You will indeed be a very good pacesetter.”

@doctoraljokes_ wrote: “Yes, they should send it directly into our bank account. after all we are the head of the family.”

@abbeyige argued: “I think you’re joking.”

@adeoye.aderonke wondered: “Say wetin happen.”

SEE POST: