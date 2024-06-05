World Cup Qualifier: We’re Battle Ready For South Africa – Nwabali 

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has said that the players are ready for the clash against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, on July 7th, 2024.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some invited players have arrived the Eagles camp and also getting ready for the game slated to be held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

While speaking to the media, after training session on Tuesday, the Chippa United goalkeeper played down the pressure surrounding the game.

READ MORE: We’re Prepared To Lose Nwabali – Chippa United Boss

He said: “There is no pressure we just take the game one at a time.

“We just have to put ourselves together and try to win the game and then move on to the next game against Benin in Abidjan.

“All we need now is to win this game and fight hard to qualify for the World Cup, everybody is training hard and looking forward to the game.”