Yahoo Party: EFCC Raids Night Clubs, Nabs 127 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ondo



Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at the weekend, arrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State.

The anti-graft agency which announced their arrest in a statement noted that they were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Akure, Ondo State.

“Credible intelligence showed that the alleged party was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 but was later moved to Saturday to beat security and intelligence networks of the EFCC,” the statement partly read.

Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, phones, laptops, motorcycles, wristwatches and many incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”