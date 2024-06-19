You Can No Longer Afford To Charter Aircraft – Charly Boy Mocks Amaechi, Says Power Is Transient



Veteran singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has urged Nigerian leaders to always remember that power is transient.

Charly Boy said this using a former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as a case study.

In a post via X on Tuesday, he narrated how the former Minister had to stay in the same departure lounge with him at the Abuja International Airport.

The Area Fada wrote: Time & Tides; Nigerian Mumu Leaders; Once your reign is over:

“The hypocrites are gone. The sycophants are gone. The bootlickers are gone.

“The MOPOL security men are gone. DSS are withdrawn. Soldiers are re-assigned. FAAN staff no longer shake or shiver at your presence.

“You no longer have access to Rivers State aircraft. You cannot afford to charter an aircraft from your personal income.

“Then Amaechi has to stay in the same departure lounge in Abuja with me (an Alagbado man), waiting for an aircraft that was delayed for 1 hour.

“Whatever position you occupy presently that makes you believe that you are superior to your colleagues, please remember that it is temporary. Power is transient.”