“You Don’t Have To Rely On A Man To Make It, Start Something, Even If It’s Petty Business” – Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress and producer, has encouraged women to be more entrepreneurial in nature.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, which was shared on X platform Sunday, the record-breaking filmmaker advised women to pursue entrepreneurship regardless of their circumstances.

She emphasised that women do not need to rely on men to succeed.

In addition, Akindele advised young women to live within their means rather than enviously pursuing the desires of others.

She said, “Whatever you have, just start something. Move. Don’t wait for the big opportunity. Even if it’s petty business, just start something.

“As a young girl out there, who says women can’t make money? Who says women can’t have money when we have the Folorunsho Alakijas? They are made, they are okay. The other day, I was telling myself that I have to work harder to be as rich as the Alakijas. Who says you can’t have money? You don’t have to rely on a man to make it.

“You have to stay focused. The little you have, manage it. Don’t be greedy. Don’t look at what your neighbors have and say you want to have what they have. When the time comes for you to have luxurious things, you’ll have them.

“I used to buy my handbags from ‘bend down select.’ I would wash and iron them and slay with them. Even with the cheap bags, I still felt good. Just believe in yourself. And watch what you feed yourself with.

“Content that would drive you crazy, people that would say things that would upset you, toxic people—avoid them. Because you’re growing in a new space. It’s what you feed yourself with that matters. It really matters because if you feed yourself with negativity, at the end of the day you would believe you can’t do it because you’re not pretty enough.”