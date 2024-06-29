You Should Be Ashamed Of LP’s Performance In Abia – PDP Tells Peter Obi

The Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, Abraham Amah, has berated Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over Governor Alex Otti’s led administration.

Amah on Saturday, during an interview with PUNCH, lamented over Otti’s government performance, particularly in its handling of public servants’ affairs and infrastructural projects.

He said: “This is a government that came on board and suspended all the permanent secretaries, suspended everybody. One year later, they sacked them, without any public inquiry or anything, without giving anything to the public.

READ MORE: “Expose Ghost Workers Among You” – Gov Alex Otti Tells NLC

“So, what is the basis? Why do you think that tomorrow, those 15,000 workers who lost their jobs will want to vote for the Labour Party? Even Peter Obi should be ashamed of what is happening in Abia State.

“It’s very embarrassing; I am very ashamed of what is happening in Abia State, because if Abia State is a sample of the kind of government people expect Peter Obi to bring in Nigeria, then they are a total failure.”

“So what is good about the government? This is a government that has already sacked about 15,000 workers, under the guise that they did not merit their jobs.”

Speaking further, the PDP’s chieftain also called out Abia Governor for his failure to create job in the state, adding that security, education and health sector have declined.

He said: “They have done nothing to create jobs; they do nothing to support and improve businesses and the standard of living of the people, to improve the education sector, health sector, energy, security, and care for the vulnerable.”