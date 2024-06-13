‘You Were Father Of Protest, Pardon Imprisoned EndSARS Demonstrators’ — Shehu Sani To Tinubu



Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pardon the EndSARS protesters, who are still in detention.

Many Nigerian youths protested across the country against the excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police in October 2020.

After a series of protests, many protesters were arrested in cities such as Lagos, Rivers, and Ibadan, some of whom have remained in detention.

Sani also disclosed that the national anthem alone cannot unite a nation.

According to the socio-political commentator, only ideals of freedom, justice and equity brings true unity.

Speaking at a special dinner organized to mark Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, he also told President Bola Tinubu that he had a duty to succeed.

His words: “Mr President, I would like to draw your attention to this fact and this truth. A national anthem cannot unite a nation, a national pledge cannot unite a nation, a constitution cannot unite a nation.

“A nation is united by the ideals of freedom, a nation is united by equity and by justice.

“This democracy was not a gift given to us by the military, it was not a lottery that we won, it was a product of struggle and sacrifice.

“Mr President, you have a duty to succeed. If you succeed, we will share your glory because you came from the trenches, you came from that struggle, you came from that period of struggle.

“Mr President, if you fail, they will say that those of you who fought for democracy have nothing new to offer Nigeria.”

Nigeria had recently reverted to the old national anthem – “Nigeria we hail thee,” used from independence in 1960 until 1978

Speaking about those still in detention, Sani said the Nigerian youths who protested against SARS took after Tinubu, who, according to him, was at the forefront of the struggle for the return of civilian rule in the country.

“Mr. President, there are some people who are still in detention as a result of EndSars’ protest. They were young people who were protesting for justice, freedom, and democracy.

“Any young protester in Nigeria today should learn from you because you were the father of protest in Nigeria. Do something about it. Give them the freedom; give them the pardon.”

“You taught us; you funded us to stand up and fight. So, they are your children and grandchildren; give them pardon,” Sani said.