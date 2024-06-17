You’re A Blessing To This Generation – Judy Austin Celebrates Yul Edochie On Father’s Day

Judy Austin, Nollywood actress and second wife to colleague Yul Edochie, wrote an heartfelt note to her husband in honour of Father’s Day.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a video of him, describing him as the strongest man she knows and declaring him a blessing to this generation.

She mentioned how many people don’t understand what it means to be a great father, and how he embodies the position without receiving the recognition he deserves, but yet maintains a smile on his face.

Judy stated that Yul has always reminded her that pity does not work for men and that one must be a man and a father in all situations.

She added that his strength should be studied as she prayed over him and praised him for his hard work and efforts.

She wrote,

“Happy Father’s Day to the strongest man I know. @yuledochie

You’re a BLESSING to this Generation!!!

Most people don’t know what it means to be a GREAT Father.

You embody your role without getting the appreciation you deserve but you still persevere with a smile on your face.

You’ve always told me that pity doesn’t work for men, that you have to be a man and a Father in all situations.

Your Strength should be studied.

Happy Father’s Day Isi Mmili Ji Ofor.

May God Almighty continue to grant you the strength and everything you need to be a wonderful man and father.

We appreciate all your efforts and hard work Isi Mmili Ji Ofor!!!

God will continue to bless everything you lay your hands on Amen.

To be a Man no be beans”.

SEE POST: