The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has replied Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate Olumide Akpata for claiming to be a son of the Palace.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Akpata, in a recent meeting with the monarch, on Saturday, referred to himself as a son of the Palace in both English and the local dialect.

Reacting to the LP’s governorship candidate, in a viral video making waves on social, dismissed his assertions, explaining that he had instructed one of his chiefs to verify Akpata’s claims.

READ MORE: “LP Crisis In Edo Won’t Stop Me”- Olumide Akpata Assistant Assures

The king said that his investigation revealed that Akpata has no direct or distant links to the Palace.

He said: “You are an industrious son of the soil but to say you are a child of the Palace…I am not aware that any of my children is contesting or is a politician.

“So I need to make that clarification for the sake of the public and the fourth estate of the realm.”

Expressing displeasure over the Monarch’s claims, a member of Akpata, who refused to disclosed his identity to newsmen on Sunday: “We are not really happy with the manner in which our candidate was rebuked by the Oba for claiming to be the son of the Palace.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, barely few months to the Edo State Governorship poll.

The election is scheduled for September 21, 2024.