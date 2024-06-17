Youths Storm LG Secretariat, Protest Chairmen’s Tenure Extension In Rivers

Some Youths in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers state, stormed the council headquarters following the expiration of the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state.

It was gathered that the agitators, on Monday, were seen blocking the entrance to the council complexes and requested traders within the premises to leave.

The youths vowed to remain until Wednesday when work resumes and dared the council chairmen to come to the secretariat.

However, there was huge security presence in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and Obio/Akpor LG to prevent security breaches.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the police are on top of the situation.

She said: “Our men were on a show of strength this morning. We are still monitoring the situation, and we want to urge everyone to maintain peace in the state.”

In a related development, the outgoing chairman of Eleme LG, Obarilomate Ollor, has warned those eager to throw him out of office not to come close to the council, saying they will be resisted.

Ollor, addressing stakeholders at the first Annual General Meeting of the Aleto Clan Association held in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, said that he had gotten wind of plans to invade the council on June 17.

He said: “Some people are ganging up, they want to use force to enter into the local government. Let me tell you, the local government is not a community town hall or students union secretariat.

“That is a government facility. So stay away from there, except the law permits you to go there. If you go there against the law, what you will see, you will not believe it. You will see your forefathers’ earlier than you expected.

“So don’t go there if you are not meant to go there. You can stay in a hotel and make noise, but don’t go there.”