Yul Edochie Abandoned His Children, May Is Sole Provider – Lawyer Claims

Emeka Ugwuonye, the founder of DPA Organisation and May Edochie’s legal advocate following her divorce from her actor spouse, Yul Edochie, has criticised Yvonne Jegede for defending the actor.

It should be noted that Yvonne, in an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, defended Yul Edochie for marrying a second wife as she slammed those criticising him and praising Regina Daniels.

Many social media users chastised her for being inconsiderate and disrespecting May Edochie’s sorrow.

Following the criticism, Yvonne apologised to her fans and May, claiming that she did not adequately clarify her remarks to convey her trust intentions and acknowledging May’s sufferings and difficulties during her marriage.

On Wednesday, Emeka informed Yvonne that Yul Edochie does not pay child support or his children’s school tuition. He revealed that May is the one responsible for their three children.

He claimed that the star told his daughter to meet her mother for her financial requirements because she earned more money than him.

Her lawyer questioned why Yul would enter polygamy when he knew he couldn’t support all of his children.

In his words,

“May is taking care of all the children; she is paying their school fees. Yul isn’t supporting his children as we speak. Yul told his daughter that her mother is making more money than him. You are going into polygamy; you can’t take care of all your children. So please don’t compare the two”.

