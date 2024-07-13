13 Feared Dead As Suspected Fulani Headsmen Storm Benue, Destroy Properties

No fewer than 13 persons have been reportedly killed by some gunmen, suspected to be fulani herdsmen who invaded a community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the culprits, while carrying out the attack on Tuesday, burned houses and looted properties as they moved.

A source from the community who didn’t want to be named for security reason, told newsmen in Makurdi that: “Yesterday (Tuesday), July 9, 2024, Fulani herdsmen attacked Olegomachi community of Agatu LGA and killed 13 people.”

Also confirming the horrible attack in a telephone call with Channels TV, the Agatu Council Chairman, Phillip Ebenyakwu, disclosed that he was told that just ten persons were killed during the attack.

He said: “Yes, it’s confirmed. There was an attack. They gave me a list of 10 persons killed.

“The attackers were armed with sophisticated weapons, they were looting, robbing and burning houses and killing people

“About seven houses were burned down. They took away so many properties. Animals, including goats and chickens, were also carted away.

“It has been reported to police. The DSS is aware too. I’m trying to ensure that security men visit the place. Arrangements are being made for them to visit the place.”