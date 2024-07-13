2023 Voters Were Confused – NNPP Presents New Logo, Slogan

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday unveiled its new logo and slogan, saying the confusion brought about by the old logo was partly responsible for its loss of the 2023 general elections.

The Party however dropped the old logo with a largely green background and a touch of blue with a basket of agricultural produce at the middle for an all red and white coloured background with a book and academic wig in the middle.

NNPP further changed its slogan from ‘Peace, equity and progress’ to ‘Education for all.’

Presenting the new logo and party slogan at a news conference, Acting National Chairman of the Party, Ajuji Ahmed, said that as a result of logistics reasons, the old logo will still be used in the ballot for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, while the new logo will be used for the Ondo governorship elections.

Ahmed said the new logo and slogan has been approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “History is being made here today, as a new dawn has arrived for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). The Party is today presenting its new logo to Nigerian voters, which henceforth will adorn ballot papers in every election in Nigeria, following the approval of the logo by the only body charged with the responsibility of registering and monitoring the activities of political parties and managing elections in Nigeria, i.e. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



“The unveiling of the logo was done at the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party on Friday, April 5, 2024 and the National Convention of Saturday April 6, 2024. What we are doing here is to present the logo to Nigerian voters everywhere as the logo they should look out for in ballot papers henceforth anywhere they want to cast their ballot for NNPP in any election held in Nigeria.

“With the approval of the new constitution which contains our new logo, new flag and the new slogan, NNPP has now been given to the Nigerian people to manage. It is no longer a party managed by a just few transactional politicians. Not any more.”

Speaking on the reason for a change, he said, “Our experience in the last general elections when the old logo with its many colours posed a great challenge in the production of the ballot papers gave us a clear indication that, for the party, going forward, there was an urgent need to do something about the logo, especially. In fact, in some cases, our voters were confused by the way the old logo came out in the ballot papers across the country.



“As a party focused on going forward, we did not blame anybody; we did not go to tribunals to challenge anyone on account of the way the logo came out in ballot papers throughout the country.”

Also in a post via X, leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said: “The well-thought and widely consulted decision is part of our efforts to reposition the party for the task ahead. And it was reached following our 2023 post-elections performance assessment.

“The new logo speaks to our desire to have a widely educated Nigerian population, and it also reflects our party’s commitment to peaceful development.

“I am grateful to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its timely approval of the logo, and we hope that the Nigerian populace will continue to provide our party with the strength to move the country forward together. – RMK”