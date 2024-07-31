2024 Olympics: Sports Minister Threatens Sanction Over Ofili’s Omission From 100m Race

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has threatened to sanction anyone culpable of Nigerian female athlete, Favour Ofili over her ordeal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Ofili, on Tuesday, announced that she will not be competing in the 100-metre race in Paris due to administrative failures by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Olympic Committee.

She said: “It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?”

Addressing the situation in a statement made via his X page on Wednesday, titled: ‘Favour Ofili, AfN and NOC’, Enoh said that the 22 year old had informed him earlier about the omission, and he reached out to appropriate organisations.

The minister said that he was informed that the matter was being handled.

He added that AFN insisted that Ofili was registered for the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay in the final list submitted to NOC.

The statement reads: “On July 28, 2024, as Minister of Sports Development, I visited and addressed Team Nigeria athletes at the Games Village in Paris.

“It was a no holds barred session. Thereafter, I had my usual personal interaction with the athletes to allow them to express their concerns directly to me, which has been my tradition as Minister of Sports. In addition,i have continued to encourage athletes to reach me directly on any concerns.

“In hindsight, when Ofili had issues at the African Championships in Douala, I reached out to get her side of the story, and this time, it hasn’t been different. Favour Ofili reached me directly, expressing her concern for her races.

“Immediately I called Professor Ken Anugweje, the lead of the Ministerial Podium Performance Committee, to ensure that Ofili’s issues are thoroughly addressed.

“He got back to me shortly after to say he was in touch with the 1st Vice President of NOC, Chief Solomon Ogba, and that the matter was being handled.

“Upon hearing Ofili’s distress this morning, I reached out to the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN). The Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, stated categorically that Favour Ofili was registered for the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay.

“The Secretary General of AFN has also insisted that the final list forwarded by her to NOC (the only body the International Olympic Committee receives the final list of athletes from), had Ofili listed for the 100m as well. I am in touch with the President of the NOC on this and await his explanation.

“As Minister of Sports, I will not tolerate this utter recklessness. It is highly inexcusable, and there will be thorough sanctions after investigations into where and from whom this gross negligence originated.

“All parties must take their duties very seriously. The current way of operating the Federal Ministry of Sports Development does not allow for incompetence at any level.

“As an immediate measure, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Olympic Committee must ensure that Favour Ofili is not deprived of the opportunity to compete in the races for

which she is qualified and registered to represent the country at the Paris Olympics. She is committed to proving her mettle.”