2024 Paris Olympics: Hopeless Super Falcons Suffer Another Loss To Spain

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, lost their Group C match against Spain by 1-0 in the women’s football event of the Paris Olympic games on Sunday.

It is now back-to-back defeats for the Falcons while the Spaniards have made it two wins from two games.

Falcons coach Randy Waldrum made a few changes with Asisat Oshoala and Esther Okoronkwo starting.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas secured the victory with an 85th-minute direct free kick, which caught Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Nnadozie, off guard.

With the win, La Roja have cemented a place in the quarterfinals of the tourney with a match left to face Brazil on Wednesday.

The Falcons had their chances but failed to convert any as team captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, lost a one-on-one chance at goal.

Tonight’s loss puts the Falcons at the bottom of the table with zero points, having lost their first match by 1-0 to Brazil.

Nigeria’s next game will be against Japan on Sunday as the chances of qualification remain slim.