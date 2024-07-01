Nigerian track and field queen, Tobi Amusan, has expressed happiness after she was cleared of doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Her dedication is coming as the world 100 meters hurdle record holder prepares ahead of 2024 Olympic in Paris, France.

Recall that on Friday, INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that CAS cleared Amusan, of an anti-doping rule violation, rejecting appeals from World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The world champion was charged with a violation due to “whereabouts failures” to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period and the Athletics Integrity Unit provisionally suspended her in July 2023.

Reacting to the court’s verdict via her Instagram page, on Saturday, she wrote: “It’s ALL GOD” alongside the court announcement.

If Amusan had been found guilty of the doping scandal, she would have been banned from Athletics for two years, making her miss the Paris Olympics.

The Ogun state born athlete set the world record of 12.12 seconds in the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2022 and went on to win the title.

She finished sixth in the world championships in Budapest last year.