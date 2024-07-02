2027: Give Nnamdi Kanu Contract, Like Tompolo To Secure South-East Votes – Isaac Fayose To Tinubu

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He further told the President to give him contracts like ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did with Niger Delta militant leader, Tompolo.

According to him, Kanu’s release would help Tinubu get more votes from the South-East in 2027.

He added that releasing Kanu would reduce the level of insecurity in the South-East.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will reduce crime in the South-East by 50%. And APC will get more votes in 2027.

READ ALSO: I’ll Ensure You Don’t Return To Senate In 2027 – FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Replies Ireti Kingibe

“If President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan can give a contract to Tompolo to have peace in the Niger Delta, why can’t we do the same in the South-East?

“If we are spending so much money on security in the Southeast, the money will be reduced by 50% releasing Kanu,” Fayose advised in a video posted via X on Monday.

He furthered that, “If I were president Tinubu, after the election, when I noticed that the Southeast people didn’t vote for me, I would have released Kanu to counter them; releasing Kanu can make some of them say, ‘oh this man has a good intention’.”

He made the call amid an appeal by the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other Nigerians that Tinubu should release Kanu.