The Kogi State Government has announced that it is not in support of any planned protest against the Federal Government amid economic hardship facing the country.

The state government’s announcement is coming following the proposed planned protest which is set to be staged across the nation in August.

In a statement released by the state’s commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, on Sunday, advocated for the “Not-In-My-State” movement against violent demonstrations.

The commissioner accused opposition groups for promoting riot through the citizens against their country.

Femi stated that the federal government has injected economic stimulating incentives to address the challenges facing the country are facing.

The commissioner said: “As responsible citizens, there is a need to queue behind the efforts of the government at all levels to deal with the issues challenging our well-being frontally.

READ MORE: Hardship: Angry Youths Pull Down Tinubu’s Billboards After Shettima Launched Agric Programme In Yobe

“A protest would have been proper if the Government was making no efforts. Protests would have been popular if the efforts were not bearing fruit yet.

“Protests would have been understandable if we were not gradually moving out of the hopeless situation. But a protest at this point is an attack on the foundation of our rebuilding process and an attempt to throw the nation into the darkness orchestrated during the #EndSars destruction and carnage.

“It will be understood if the opposition feels disappointed that our economy is gradually retaining momentum and therefore would not offer them the opportunity to campaign against the ruling party using those parameters. But it is unacceptable and utterly unpatriotic to stoke violence at this period in the name of protest.

“The citizens have a right to protest but they do not owe the unpatriotic opposition elements, the window of violence.

“Credible intelligence has pointed undoubtedly to the desperation of certain opposition figures to unsettle the nation and stop our march to recovery and prosperity.

“They are fanning the embers of war using protest as a smokescreen. It is our responsibility to stop these unpatriotic elements bent on manipulating the citizens to achieve their evil expectations.”