22 Dead, 132 Injured In School Building Collapse – Plateau Govt

The Plateau State Government has confirmed 22 deaths and 132 injured persons, from the Jos collapsed school building.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the school building collapsed around 8.30 am on Friday when the students and teachers were in their classes.

Mr Musa Ashoms, the commissioner for Information, in a statement released to journalists, said that six of the injured were in critical condition.

Ashoms said that those injured were receiving treatment in various tertiary health facilities in the state, while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuaries.

He said: “As of 6:00 pm, 154 people have been rescued from the debris. Sadly, 22 individuals have been confirmed deceased.

“Injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos.”

“To ensure prompt medical attention, the government has directed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritize treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment.

“Governor Barrister Mutfwang has specifically instructed these hospitals to accommodate all those affected by the collapse.”

Speaking further, Ashom lamented that the collapsed structure did not meet the standards for buildings and warned schools that have similar structures to shut down.

“You can see that it is by the river bank and, from your eye evaluation, you know that it is not a very strong structure,” he said.

“We are calling on other schools that didn’t follow plans that have similar issues to close down in the interest of our state in the interest of our people, because we have established a committee to go around,”