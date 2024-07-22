22 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Separate Jail Terms In Kano

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency’s Kano State Command said on Thursday that it has successfully convicted 22 drug dealers in the state in July 2024.

Confirming the convictions to reporters on Thursday, the agency’s Commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, described the achievement as a big triumph in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and misuse.

Idris-Ahmad said, “Out of the 22 drug dealers convicted, one Abubakar Mu’azu’s arrest resulted in an altercation during which he stabbed an NDLEA officer.”

“Mu’azu was charged to court and sentenced to three years in a correctional centre, while the other convicts were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

“Different types of illicit substances were found in Mu’azu’s possession.”

The narcotics commander stated that the command would continue to fight drug trafficking and misuse while prosecuting those responsible.

Idris-Ahmad praised the agency’s Chairman/CEO, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba-Marwa, for his persistent support and commitment to combating drug abuse.

He stated that no amount of intimidation or violence would prevent the agency’s operations from pursuing and bringing criminals to justice.

READ MORE: DJ Cuppy’s Maternal Grandmother Laid To Rest In Emotional Ceremony

“Our operatives are trained professionals who will stop at nothing to ensure that those who engage in drug-related offences face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

To complete its aim of ridding the state of drug users, the commander sought the public’s assistance, urging them to be watchful and report any suspicious activity related to drug abuse and trafficking to the agency for immediate action.