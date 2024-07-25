25 Arrested In Kaduna For Thuggery, Illegal Possession Of Firearms

The Kaduna State Police Command has captured 25 members of a gang known as ‘sara suka’ that is terrorising communities across the state.

Out of the 25 suspects taken into custody, 16 were apprehended by Rigasa operatives in possession of firearms and charged with thuggery.

Mansir Hassan, the state Police Public Relations Officer, announced this in a statement released in Kaduna on Wednesday, as the command unveiled a new outfit called the Anti Vice Unit.

Hassan added that due to an increase in thuggery, phone and female handbag theft, and drug-related offences among the state’s youths, the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, established the new squad to combat these social vices.

According to him, the new unit will coordinate with all police divisions to address all cases of thuggery, phone snatching, drug and illicit substance consumption, and firearm possession.

He said, “The unit which is referred to as the Anti Vice Unit has since started operating and will be liaising with all the divisions to diligently handle all cases of thuggery, phone snatching, drug and illicit substances consumption and peddling, possessing weapons.

“Consequently, no fewer than 25 persons have been arrested across the metropolis about the aforesaid offences with 16 among them arrested within Rigasa axis and charged for thuggery (sara-suka) and had weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police thus charged the new outfit to make Kaduna State, especially the metropolis safe for the populace by continuously denying these urchins any operating space. He equally called on parents and guardians to warn their wards to desist from any act of delinquency.”